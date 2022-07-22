Racial discrimination in all of its manifestations is a topic of national importance. From slavery to the Civil Rights Act. From Jim Crow laws to redlining and reparations. These are emotionally fraught issues deeply embedded in America’s core.
These are issues demanding national and local dialogues in a forum where they can be examined and discussed openly and at length. There are appropriate places for this important conversation. Planning Commission meetings are not one of them.
The July 12 San Mateo Planning Commission held a public hearing on an application to demolish a historic single-family home and two heritage oak trees, and construct a larger replacement home on the site.
No fewer than seven speakers — many from outside of San Mateo — prejudiced the hearing by making false accusations with no evidence that opposition to demolition was “racially motivated,” insinuating that neighbors genuinely concerned about their neighborhood were therefore racists. Several planning commissioners repeated this unfounded and off-topic “racial” discussion while discounting legitimate factual concerns.
Changing the subject away from the project and diverting attention to a sensitive hot-button social justice issue is a cheap-shot tactic to intimidate and browbeat speakers and stifle public discourse. It has a chilling effect on public participation and free speech, discouraging citizens from speaking out, and eroding one of the founding principles of our democracy. It’s up to the City Council to make it unequivocally clear that such behavior has no place in San Mateo.
