Editor,
This Monday after reading Robert Steele’s letter on the Carbon Dividend Act and Sue Lempert’s column on children, I could not stop thinking about the effect the two articles have on our nation’s kids.
Our children and grandchildren deserve to breathe clean, safe air and the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 2307) seems to be a model to help speed the progress toward that end. Scores of economists and Nobel Prize winners support putting a price on the carbon content of fossil fuels for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Meanwhile, our children need adults to fight for their rights for good health, good child care, good education as Sue Lempert clearly stated. Both of these issues deserve strong support.
Joan Donovan
San Mateo
