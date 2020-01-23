Editor,
Cheating in sports is not only wrong but it sets an example for our children that will corrupt sports in the future. I love baseball but when I hear of cheating like the Houston Astros players did in the World Series, that love of the sport is dimmed.
When I wonder about the punishment, I wonder why the players were not part of the punishment, they knew it was happening and they not only participated in it, they benefitted from it as well. Even though the punishment was high, it didn’t go far enough. First the World Series title should be taken away and the players along with the coaches should be included in the punishment. There’s no room for cheating in the American sport of baseball.
Robert Nice
Redwood City
