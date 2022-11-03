Editor,
Having served seven years on the San Mateo City Council and currently as the deputy mayor, I can attest that listening skills are imperative to effective representation of our diverse communities.
Candidate Charles Stone for the Board of Supervisors in District 2 — encompassing San Mateo, Foster City and Belmont — is a leader who listens and embraces diverse points of view. Whether as a councilmember working to increase the supply of affordable housing or as a SamTrans director determined to keep public transit viable, Charles Stone works hard to listen to all sides, collaborate and build consensus to address our most pressing challenges.
Our communities are better because of Charles Stone. Electing him as the next county supervisor representing San Mateo, Foster City and Belmont is the best choice for our communities and the region.
Vote Charles Stone for San Mateo County supervisor.
Diane Papan
San Mateo
The letter writer is the deputy mayor of San Mateo.
