For the past 12 years, I have been part of the San Mateo Labor Council and currently serve as its executive officer/executive secretary treasurer. Our organization represents over 80,000 working people and their families countywide, and we proudly recommend Charles Stone for supervisor. As mayor in 2017, he championed a minimum wage ordinance which raised Belmont’s minimum wage above that of the state. They were one of the first cities in the county to do so. As a councilmember, he has always supported worker rights and worker protections; whether by walking a picket line as he has done for organizations like AFSCME, SEIU, CRONA and many others, by both pioneering and supporting good policies, or by weighing in with representatives of management to ensure workers get what they deserve.
Further, Charles’ work on affordable housing has been very impressive. Local workers who do not make $200,000 plus a year are finding it increasingly challenging to remain here. Due in large part to his leadership, Belmont now has hundreds of units of low, very low and extremely low income housing either being built or about to be built. In fact, Belmont is one of our only cities that will actually meet its Regional Housing Needs Allocation numbers for those categories of housing.
Please join me — and leaders like Belmont Mayor Julia Mates, San Mateo County Supervisor Dave Pine, State Treasurer Fiona Ma and Congresswoman Jackie Speier — in supporting Charles Stone for San Mateo County Supervisor (District 2) in the June 7 election.
Julie Lind
Executive officer, executive secretary treasurer, San Mateo Labor Council
Foster City
