Editor,
Next month is the presidential election. When I say that this is the most critical election of my lifetime, I’m not offering lip service; it’s not just a phrase for me. In all that we have experience in 2020: with racial injustice, the COVID-19 Pandemic, and waking up to an apocalyptic red-orange sky, this election matters. We must help to get out the vote.
So, here’s how to get involved:
1). Visit the Peninsula Virtual Action Center Facebook Page, where you can learn how to participate to get out the vote.
2). Spread the word to everyone you know who lives outside of California about IWillVote.com. This website helps to confirm where people can vote, check voting hours, and find out if people need to bring anything with them to vote.
Any chance of success for the present and the future depends entirely on the outcome of this election. The current presidential administration has shown the world that it’s willing to do whatever it can to tear down our values, morals, and democracy. We can’t lose this election, and we must get Joe Biden elected.
If you’re fired up, ready to go, then can I count on you to make calls for Joe Biden, recruit friends and family to volunteer for Joe Biden, and encourage people to vote for Joe Biden in the next 30 days.
Because when we all get involved, we change the future for the better.
Irving Torres
San Bruno
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.