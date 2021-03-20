Editor,

It’s so depressing to hear politicians who won an election crowing that lax voting rules are “what we know works.” It works for them, anyway.

Relaxing secrecy and signature checks makes it easier for incumbent politicians to hold on to power (“California mulls relaxing rules on ballot signatures” in the March 16 edition of the Daily Journal). Does Josh Becker also want to ease signature checks for recall campaigns, challengers’ nominating petitions and anti-tax initiative petitions?

Vote by mail ended the secret ballot: You can now be coerced by a manager or union boss who demands to review your ballot. Previous generations restricted the use of “absentee” voting, pushing nearly all voters to the safety and secrecy of the voting booth, to protect voters and election integrity. Today’s electorate is indifferent or unaware — and so we get the government we deserve. Perhaps at some point people will understand that stricter voting rules actually improve the integrity of our elections.

Jonathan Seder

Palo Alto

