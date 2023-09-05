In his column of Aug. 29, Matt Grocott offers a take from the Hardheaded Realist school of punditry. Most of his points are irrefutable. Use of fossil fuels is deeply embedded in every aspect of our lives (For a look at the gory details of our entanglements, I recommend any recent book by Vaclev Smil.)
Too, the 10+-years-hence deadlines for ICE/diesel vehicles are truly blunt instruments that invite our tendency to procrastinate.
My beef with Matt and with opinion pieces of this ilk is that, we, as a people, no longer have the luxury of complaining without offering a substantive alternative. Is global warming (a term never mentioned by Matt) a threat to our civilization? If not, let’s party! But if it is, if one accepts the science presented by the IPCC and others, we need to figure out some solutions, quickly.
Terry, since you don’t provide any substantive alternatives, can we assume you’re on the side that there’s no global warming and we should party? I’m on that train with you. Meanwhile, many folks yammering about global warming are only virtue signaling, since they only talk the talk, but don’t walk the walk. Witness the folks at the COP climate conferences who take over 400 jets to their destination conference, to be bathed in places of air conditioned comfort, and dining on methane-producing cows. We can also witness the multitude of letters at the DJ talking the talk, but not telling us how they’re walking the walk. Let’s see if this changes.
Well Terry - my beef with your ilk is that you have opinions but never provide any feasible solutions. Pot shots are ever so simple.
