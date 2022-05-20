Editor,
No one follows local politics more closely than the editors of our local dailies, the Palo Alto Daily Post and the San Mateo Daily Journal, so it’s big news that both newspapers endorsed Virginia Chang Kiraly for supervisor in San Mateo County.
One candidate — newcomer Laura Parmer-Lohan — prattles about sea level rise, whereas Virginia has actually served as a San Mateo County Harbor District Commissioner for seven years. The commission was fractious and chaotic when she arrived — and she fixed it!
Speaking of fixing: There’s an atrocious plan crafted by a local group called “Fixin’ San Mateo.” They want to handcuff our sheriff with a “Civilian Oversight Commission.” Sorry, but our “oversight” over this office is called “voting.” Tellingly, of the three candidates, Virginia Kiraly is the only one who hasn’t endorsed Fixin’.
Speaking of virtue-signaling: An egregious example of candidate Ray Mueller’s was his proposal to ban gas stoves. Exasperating for residents, ruinous for restaurants, but it gives him greenie points. Ray seems to favor top-down governmental micromanagement of residents’ lives.
By contrast, Virginia has the principles and courage to take stands to support our rights, oppose unfair taxes, as well as to clean up corruption and waste in government, as her extensive track record shows.
Many of Ray’s endorsements come from monied interests, powerful unions, and current supervisors. This suggests they believe Ray will be their rubber stamper, currying favor with the unions and developers, rather than representing us.
Whereas Virginia Chang Kiraly will stand up for her constituents: We the residents of San Mateo County.
Cherie Zaslawsky
Menlo Park
