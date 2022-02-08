Editor,
I am a resident and voter from an immigrant family in the San Francisco Bay Area. I wish to thank U.S. Sens. Feinstein and Padilla, Speaker Pelosi, and our representatives in the U.S. House for their recent efforts to advance the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act, and to reform the Jim Crow relic filibuster.
I am proud to have members of Congress who will champion equal access to the ballot box for all American citizens, protection against election sabotage, end to partisan gerrymandering, and limiting the influence of dark money in politics so that billionaires can’t buy our elections. All of them should continue the fight to pressure their colleagues to pass this transformative legislation so that each generation of Americans has the opportunity to realize a vision of the country we all deserve. It will be one of the crowning achievements in their legislative legacy.
Linda Liang
South San Francisco
