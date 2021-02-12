Editor,
It used to be nice to able to express my opinions online and to learn from the responses I got. It felt like my feelings mattered. It felt like freedom. But times have changed and censorship is growing more common. People used to be able to decide for themselves whether or not to believe what they heard or read. Now the major social media platforms have taken it upon themselves to remove content which questions the election results. As an additional punishment, several retailers have terminated business relations with the MyPillow brand because of the MyPillow inventor’s political ties to former President Trump and for daring to make a video which provides proof of election fraud (absolute proof).
Some opinions hold that this is an attempt at “overturning the election” and even “advocating for sedition” but then shouldn't all of those who challenged the 2016 results also be similarly demonized? Definitely not because the disappearance of dissenting opinion is a sign of living in a dictatorship. Even those who disagree with Mike Lindell don’t want that ... I hope.
William Campbell
San Mateo
