More windmills and solar panels to mitigate CO2 levels and reduce future climate change is akin to peeing into gale force winds vis-à-vis the prodigiously swelling use of coal worldwide. Affiliated with these efforts is the lack of sufficiently scaled-up battery storage to access this carbon-free energy when winds fail or the sun is unavailable due to clouds or nightfall.
People in developing nations are eager to achieve western living standards. A necessary path to such wealth creation involves generating substantial economic energy, utilizing inexpensive and abundant coal to achieve this objective.
For instance, efforts are currently underway in southern India to construct a milelong conveyor transport in the Indian Ocean where large, ocean-going ships will disgorge massive quantities of coal to an immense power plant many miles inland. Purportedly, this plant will consume coal for upwards of 30 years to generate electrical power for 70 million people in India’s Tamil Nadu state.
Data from U.S. Global Energy Monitor reveals that there are around 200 additional coal-fired power stations presently under construction in Asia, not counting the dozens of new coal-fired power plants slated for future operation in South America, Africa and other locales.
Expenditures of hundreds of billions of U.S. taxpayer money to achieve, at best, barely measurable, minuscule reductions of global temperatures by 2050 are beyond moronic.
