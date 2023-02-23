Thank you for publishing on Feb. 12 the report “Companies’ climate targets not what they claim to be.” While flawed corporate carbon strategies are not news to many readers, studies such as this one help create the public and political will to change corporate behavior. A carbon fee and dividend is a more effective way to drive corporate change than the “greater transparency and stricter regulation” methods suggested by the report’s authors. A strong, economywide price on carbon could reduce America’s carbon pollution by 50% by 2030, putting us on track to reach net zero by 2050.
When government puts a price on carbon, corporate polluters pay a fee for the carbon pollution that will result from burning the fossil fuels they sell. Businesses respond by becoming more energy efficient and developing new production methods that use less carbon. These innovations will lead to reduced greenhouse gas emissions and will provide abundant, affordable and reliable clean energy. The money that is collected from corporations is given to the American public to spend with no restrictions. This protects low- and middle-income Americans who might otherwise bear a disproportionate burden during the transition to clean energy.
The European Union is already implementing a carbon border adjustment — a price on the carbon emitted during the production of carbon-intensive goods that are entering the EU. To remain globally competitive, the United States will need to rapidly decarbonize its fuel sources and production methods. CBAM and CF&D must gain bipartisan congressional support.
