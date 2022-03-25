Editor,
Mr. Olbert, upon reading “Hard Truths,” Jan. 24, I find I am still a hard sell. Firstly, the municipal levying disposition you cite manifested from 1978’s Proposition 13, and decimated local revenue generation. Similarly, and you purport to be altruistic, another state act (SB 9 and 10) is bypassing hard-fought laws to protect our environment (CEQA), again stripping municipal authority from regulating sound projects. I would be elated if the state’s measures were a sincere effort to address income inequality, but the literal land grab undermines and further exacerbates the problem.
Let us disclose a hard truth: San Francisco currently hosts 25 million square feet of vacant office space — along with Airbnb-esque vacancies and unused land — space aplenty for 10K Homeless People. The Tech Exodus is real, and tech is not returning. Another hard truth, we are undergoing systemic and irreversible drought. San Mateo County does not have the water rights like San Francisco, yet our communities are inviting hordes of people to a maximized infrastructure — is this development of LegoLand in the state’s interests or Wall Streets’ and Meta’s? The words of Benioff and Sen. Wiener appear awfully similar when referring to the “stakeholder economy” and I find neither an outlet for proletariat advancement nor a “stakeholder” in our lives. The masses suffer from closed schools, insensible wages, ruinous debt-driven baseless and inharmonious educational and commercial pursuits, mediocre health care and rudimentary residential projects, whilst these jackals blast toys into space. Future and current citizens of San Mateo County deserve a say.
Kenneth Lustenberger
Burlingame
