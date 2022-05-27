Editor,
As the Supreme Court gets ready to dismantle Roe v. Wade, we need leaders such as David Canepa in Congress. His calls to create buffer zones at Planned Parenthood clinics and to make access for safe reproductive health care for women, including those who may travel from out of state, is extremely critical right now. His idea to create Pro-Choice Sanctuaries in San Mateo County will ensure that women will not be bullied or shamed as they visit their doctors. These are the protections that women need and that’s why I’m voting for David Canepa for Congress.
Amadea Manalili
South San Francisco
