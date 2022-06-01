Editor,
I am voting for David Canepa for Congress for his bold actions as a San Mateo County supervisor to move away from investing in the fossil fuel industry. I agree with Canepa 100%, we should not be investing in the very companies we are currently suing for the damages they have caused our county related to sea level rise. Canepa wants to move the nation toward a clean energy future, which is the best way to combat climate change. Canepa’s got my vote.
Iris Budiman
South San Francisco
