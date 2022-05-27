Editor,
I am writing to urge your readers to vote for David Canepa for Congress. He has proven himself to be a worthy leader on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, especially when he served as president last year during the worst times of the pandemic. He helped save Seton Hospital from closure when its then billionaire owner threatened to close it down just as the pandemic was emerging. He saved a hospital, hundreds of jobs, and undoubtedly helped save lives as Seton ended up becoming a critical COVID command center for the state. For this alone, Canepa has my vote for Congress.
Amina Anshasi
San Mateo
