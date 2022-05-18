Editor,
I am voting for David Canepa for Congress because as a San Mateo County supervisor he spearheaded the effort to legalize home kitchens that has given me the opportunity to start my own home business cooking and serving hot meals through the county’s Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operations program. This program has helped dozens of women of color like me to become small business owners and to earn up to $50,000 a year. I am so thankful for this opportunity and new chapter in my life.
Mary Ann Gonzalez
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.