Editor,
To Matt Grocott, thank you for your Oct. 20 column. Your condescending remarks toward JT Eden for San Carlos City Council convinced me my early vote for him was the right choice. You dismissed Mr. Eden as being too young to participate in electoral processes. May I ask you at what age citizens are eligible or qualified to participate in that constitutionally guaranteed process?
I find Mr. Eden’s positions both reasonable and refreshing. His ability to navigate the arcane process of advancing his ideas into a slot on November’s ballot, and his skill at turning his commitment to serving the community into a viable candidacy, might be argument enough. More so, the San Carlos City Council has plenty of older members like you and me representing their constituency. Our city, however, is a diverse and increasingly younger community. In the interest of representational government, I wish there were more citizens with Mr. Eden’s energy.
I invite you to both read and take a tip from Mr. Eden’s concise and cogent candidate statement in the San Mateo County sample ballot. It might help you avoid the usual muddled and meandering messages in your column.
Bill Farrell
San Carlos
