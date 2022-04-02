Editor,
To all the candidates running in the upcoming elections-political signs are and should be a show of support by the homeowner or business owner who chooses to display them. They are not a form of advertising. When placed in public right of ways, as many already have been, they are basically litter.
I have confronted a number of candidates about their signs in public locations and the answers are always the same: “My staff handles this” or “we hire out the sign placements.” If you are not willing to take responsibility for your own signs, how can you expect us to support you or want to see you in an important elected office? Be a mensch, take responsibility, clean up your litter.
Steven Howard
Redwood City
