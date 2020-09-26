Editor,
During many campaigns I receive multiple fliers, calls and mailed items from the various candidates. Often they state that they are endorsed by some local city, county or state official or by a well known local resident.
Recently I called one such county official who promptly contacted me right back. I asked this person if indeed they had endorsed this candidate and the official stated that yes because another local official had asked him to. I got the feeling (my personal feeling) that perhaps this county official did not really know this city candidate or his views but was lending his name to this candidate as a favor to that local city official.
What I’m trying to get to is: A candidate may have many many endorsements BUT ... how do we know if these are accurate and legitimate endorsements and not just cronyism? What really matters is what the candidate states for the record and during local debates and during question and answer sessions so that the public has a good and real idea of who they are and what they stand for. Those candidates who do not want to participate in open public forums (vía internet due to COVID) should be suspect.
I encourage all voters to do your homework and know who you are voting for and what they stand for as they will be your voice in future decisions.
John Macalik
Millbrae
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.