I agree with Tim Donnelly’s May 13 letter “Insurance rebates.” Also health care costs, prescription costs and insurance premiums are all going up but we receive less or no service at the present time ... maybe a video call with a doctor but not everyone, especially elderly people have access to iPhones, iPads and FaceTime.
Medicare is paying for what I believe are fraudulent charges. No wonder the system will be running out of money.
Example: I had an appointment with a recommended physician at Stanford to discuss how osteoporosis could be best treated.
It was about a half-hour consultation. I received two billings: $130 for the consultation and another one for $678.00 with the code G0463-PO.
I questioned the correctness of this outrageous charge and got strange responses: “This is for use of clinic room.” And then, “this is for overhead charges.” I asked to clarify the overhead charges which were explained as the provision of all equipment, supplies, personnel and costs related to the performance of the exam ... there was no exam.
I think a patient should be advised of additional charges beforehand.
Can anyone figure this out?
Susanne Thiel
Foster City
