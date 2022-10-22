Editor,
Editor,
Peace Candidate Trump? How can that be in the same sentence? Well, Trump has cautioned all along about pushing Russia into a corner and felt he could have prevented the situation in the first place.
I guess we’ll never know for sure but his consistent call for negotiations has proven to be the better direction even before the invasion. Will he pursue this advocacy even if he lands in prison? A real possibility as multiple prison walls close in. If so, he won’t be the first presidential candidate to campaign from a jail cell. Just Google Eugene Debs 1920 presidential campaign. He was adamantly opposed to our getting involved in that European struggle between a rising Germany and a resentful Great Britain. It was touch and go as to which side the United States would come in on. The British had a strong element of “those upstart Americans are trying to replace us,” versus the long-standing cultural and financial ties to that empire that would eventually swing us toward the British.
Debs the Democratic Socialist candidate was imprisoned under the sedition act for preaching anti-draft neutrality in a time of war. Not a safe position in those days. He served his time and ended up drifting toward obscurity after the war. I wonder how the world would appear now if his advice had been taken?
Mike Caggiano
San Mateo
