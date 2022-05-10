Editor,
When in ran my campaigns, I signed an agreement to abide by the rules that prohibited the posting of campaign signs on public property. As I drive around the county, I notice that there is an obvious and apparently blatant disregard for this rule. While all candidates seem to have signs illegally posted, the worst offenders are Corpus, Bolanos, Canepa, Hale and Coleman. Signs are seen on freeway on- and off-ramps, median strips and other public property. I know that the campaigns are coming to a close, but let’s abide by the rules in the next election go round.
Rich Garbarino
South San Francisco
