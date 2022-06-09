Editor,
I’ve voted in every election since the mid-’70s, and over the weekend I dropped off my ballot for this election, voting for every office and proposition ... except one: District 21 Assembly. I became so irritated by the waste of the daily flyer I received in the mail from the campaigns of Diane Papan and Giselle Hale that I refused to vote for either. And since I didn’t know much about the other candidates, I didn’t vote for that office at all. I wonder how many others feel the same way. Sure, send me a flyer or two. But if I haven’t made up my mind by that point, the next 30 aren’t going to help.
Brian Wright
Belmont
