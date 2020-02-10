Editor,
Thirty-five years ago, I was a member the San Jose Traffic Appeals Commission. This was a group of community volunteers who were tasked with mediating between neighborhood groups and city staff over hot potato decisions impacting traffic volumes and street safety. The commission had some success in this work, but its fundamental function was to enable the San Jose City Council to avoid responsibility for difficult decisions.
All this came back to me as I read Austin Walsh’s summary of community involvement in Caltrans’ latest initiative for Burlingame’s El Camino eucalyptus trees (“Burlingame eyes fuure of El Camino Real” in the Feb. 3 edition of the Daily Journal). My experience in San Jose was that community volunteers are no match for a staff of professional engineers who take marching orders from remote leadership (read Caltrans in Oakland) which is not accessible to the community. Burlingame’s El Camino Task Force is to be commended for its commitment and successes to date, but the El Camino project is entering a phase that demands clear political responsibility.
The task force should be chaired by an elected official who will not be able to deflect ownership. I think that either Mayor Emily Beach or Vice Mayor Ann O’Brien Keighran would be well qualified to assume this role. The city should negotiate with Caltrans to give this chair authority to task Caltrans staff with technical queries that reflect community concerns. Finally, the task force chair should meet regularly in Oakland with whoever really calls the shots on this project. Clear lines of authority and responsibility are necessary to ensure an outcome that is accepted by the citizens of Burlingame.
Mike Reitsma
Burlingame
