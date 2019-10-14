Editor,
Caltrain’s board of directors should stop making up statistics to justify their spending. Saying that growth from 65,000 daily riders to 180,000 daily riders will eliminate 825,000 daily car trips is ridiculous. If an additional 1.2 million people and jobs are expected along the corridor, the increase from 32,500 round trip commutes to 90,000 round trip commutes will accommodate about 5% of new arrivals. Caltrain is a small part of the Bay Area transportation network and is not going to solve traffic gridlock no matter how it expands. Electrification cannot be completed until cities along the corridor like Palo Alto and Menlo Park decide how they will construct grade separations at existing road crossings.
In the article “101/92 upgrade slated for ‘23” by Zachary Clark in the Oct. 7 issue of the Daily Journal, Supervisor Don Horsley announced a carpool lane will be added to the 101/92 interchange in five years. Meanwhile, thousands of housing units are being approved near the 101/92 interchange because they are in the Caltrain corridor. Caltrain’s growth projections cannot accommodate all the new residents. A carpool lane will not accommodate all the new residents.
I would like regional transportation authorities to stop throwing money at massive projects while neglecting the daily needs of their constituents.
Bill Williams
San Mateo
