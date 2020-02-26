Editor,
After a year of supposed workshops with Caltrain, Hayward Park residents were appalled to receive news Tuesday night, the maintenance area would be located in the proposed area of 10th to 14th avenues.
Mayor Joe Goethals and councilwomen Diane Papan and Amourence Lee chose Caltrain over 900 residents of Hayward Park and Sunnybrae. There were two commerical viable locations and they chose to destroy the beautiful, historic Hayward Park. It was clear their decision was made prior to the meeting, although, they let the residents spend valuable time preparing a presentation. They continue to show no regard or support for the Hayward Park community. It seems the city must work for Caltrain.
The only councilmember who stood up for Hayward Park was Councilman Eric Rodriguez who had a thoughtful, logical solutions for the community and our city (Councilman Rick Bonilla had to recuse himself). Rodriguez thought an outside company should analyze, as residents feel Caltrain has repeatedly lied and deceived the community. Additionally, if these two locations were proven not viable the maintenance area should be located where it affects the least amount of residents. Mayor Goethals did commit to attend all mitigation meetings to ensure Caltrain would be good to their word. Let’s all pay close attention to his attendance and support of the most mitigation possible, as he has stated. Hayward Park will be forever changed by the poor planning and lack of concern by our city. We will remember come election time that Mayor Goethals and councilwomen Lee and Papan did not support our residents.
Cheryl Dean
San Mateo
The letter writer is a member of the Hayward Park Neighborhood Association.
Sorry Cheryl- the San Mateo City Council is not interested in what their constituents want or feel. Even though I am not surprised, I do feel sorry for the residents in your beautiful neighborhood. I hope this will encourage you and others to remember this action next time their is an election to the council. This is not the first time they have completely ignored voters and did what was in their best interest and it will not be the last. Vote them out is the only solution I can give you.
