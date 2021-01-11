The Jan. 4 story about Caltrain electrification achieving 50% completion ignores completely the fact that $715 million of the cost is still the subject of a citizen lawsuit filed after the state Legislature unlawfully tore such money illegally from the state general obligation bond issue approved by California voters and taxpayers in November 2008 for the California High-Speed Rail Project, not for Caltrain.
Although not prevailing in Sacramento Superior Court two years ago, such citizens and taxpayers appealed to the California Court of Appeal which has not yet scheduled the hearing because of COVID-19.
I support Caltrain electrification, as I did last November’s sales tax increase ballot measure to ensure its continued operation despite hundreds of thousands of dollars for executive salaries. I also support a higher California principle called the rule of law, which means only taxpaying voters, not legislators, can alter general obligation bond measures.
Quentin Kopp
San Francisco
The letter writer is a former state senator and retired San Mateo County judge.
