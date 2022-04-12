Editor,
In the April 9-10 article on the new South San Francisco Caltrain station “Officials celebrate South City station improvements,” several of our elected officials touted the importance of electrifying the system.
It calls into question how important is the electrification? If we woke up tomorrow to an electrified Caltrain, would that improve anyone’s life? Is it worth the $2.4 billion that has or will be spent on it? Ridership is at 10% of pre-pandemic levels and it was steadily declining before that. There are plenty of more dire needs of the communities that we don’t have funds for. Why are we continuing to spend our hard-earned money on unnecessary projects?
Tim Donnelly
Burlingame
