Editor,
I am responding to the op-ed, “Caltrain and our regional transit system,” by Jim Hartnett in the Aug. 3-4 edition of the San Mateo Daily Journal. Caltrain is 18 months behind schedule on their electrification project. SamTrans bus schedules do not match Caltrain station departure times, resulting in full — size buses driving with nearly no passengers during the day.
My question is, how much of my Social Security check will be required to pay the CEO at San Mateo County Transit District’s, Jim Hartnett’s, $50,000 raise and to subsidize the transportation needs of new residents who make more money than I do?
Bill Williams
San Mateo
