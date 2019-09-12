Editor,
I am responding to the article titled “Caltrain electrification worries” by Zachary Clark in the Sept. 9 edition of the San Mateo Daily Journal. I am not surprised about Caltrain delays and worries. The delay in electrification should be expected any time there is an excavation in built-up areas. Did the project engineers miss this factor? Or did higher-up managers willfully avoid the probability of another delay? I hope to see more reporting on the root causes.
Neilson Buchanan
Palo Alto
