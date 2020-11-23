Editor,
Call Gov. Gavin Newsom at (916) 445-2841 today. Ultra-rich Gavin Newsom put his precious three children into expensive private schools ($75,000/year per child) so his children can benefit from in-person teaching while he simultaneously bars all public schools from re-opening to in-person learning.
And, on Nov. 6, 2020, Newsom and wife were caught on camera eating/laughing/socializing indoors without masks with 15 non-relatives at the French Laundry Restaurant in Napa — one of the most-expensive restaurants in the world. Newsom violated the very same COVID-19 restrictions he imposes on peons like you and I — rules for thee, but not for me.
Democrats bar you from celebrating Thanksgiving and Christmas with relatives and friends, but hypocritically violate the very same rules they impose on the masses. Call Newsom today, call him a hypocrite, tell him to yank his precious children out of his ultra-expensive private schools until he opens up all schools in California.
Mike Brown
Burlingame
