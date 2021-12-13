Editor,
I am heartened to hear that Gov. Newsom has declared California a sanctuary for medical refugees seeking reproductive care.
Anticipating the same, several friends and I have already reached out to medical providers in Texas and offered travel (via frequent flier miles) and local home stay lodging to out-of-state women needing to exercise their right to choose. We encourage other Californians to do the same.
This is indeed the Underground Railroad of the 21st Century.
Bill Farrell
San Carlos
