Editor,
Matt Grocott’s Dec. 31 column raised an interesting question: As California expects more droughts in the future, why doesn’t it raise the Shasta Dam to store more water?
A simple Google search says that raising the dam would inundate the McCloud River. This river is protected both by California’s Wild and Scenic Rivers Act and by a provision in the 1992 Central Valley Project Improvement Act that was signed by President George H.W. Bush to protect fisheries up and down the state’s major rivers. Those two laws would have to be overturned. Additionally, the cultural influence of the Winnemem Wintu, a local Native American tribe, would be impacted. The tribe lost some of its sacred sites due to flooding when the dam was first built and would lose all its remaining sacred sites should the addition be completed. And there would be repercussions for salmon, trout and salamanders. For more information, read “Federal effort to raise Shasta Dam by 18.5 feet is getting some serious pushback” at https://news.berkeley.edu/2019/03/04/federal-effort-to-raise-shasta-dam-by-18-5-feet-is-getting-some-serious-pushback/.
Should we push to overturn the above-mentioned laws and accept other negative impacts or do we have better alternatives for storing water? Although challenges remain, groundwater recharge is the latest wave in water security. With reservoirs losing as much as a quarter of stored water to evaporation (and possibly more as the climate warms) and costing almost twice as much as underground storage, it is time to think of alternatives to reservoirs. For more information, read “With Floods And Droughts Increasing, Communities Take A New Look At Storing Water Underground” at ensia.com/features/groundwater-recharge-aquifer-water-storage.
Esther Nigenda
Palo Alto
