Regarding Jon Mays’ April 8 column about Proposition 13, when it passed, people were working hard and saving money to buy homes while starting families. Properties were confiscated due to tax delinquencies. Taxes increased faster than salaries.
Homeownership is only possible in this state because of Proposition 13. Neighborhoods and communities are formed by residents who stay in one place, possibly for generations. Newcomers come to California, buy existing properties, build to suit and then sell to make a profit.
California, at the start of the pandemic, claimed to have a $50 billion deficit. Transportation and sales taxes were raised and suddenly there is a $60 billion surplus. After throwing away billions on unemployment fraud and billions on high-speed rail, the propaganda that everything would be fine except for Proposition 13 has started again. There is no funding problem in California, there is a fiscal mismanagement problem. Schools are underfunded, but there is money for medical care for undocumented residents and now the state wants to become the abortion capital of the United States for nonresidents. Homeownership is one of the few ways to build wealth. California government wants to limit homeownership to wealthy elites.
Bill Williams
San Mateo
