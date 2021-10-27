Editor,

From destructive wildfires to flash flood warnings, California can’t seem to catch a break. We’ve gone from creating evacuation plans for the fires to worrying about road closures and possible power outages from the upcoming rains (“Flash flood watch is set for Sunday in the Bay Area,” Oct. 23 edition of the Daily Journal). Driving on Interstate 280 recently toward San Francisco, I saw multiple car accidents from drivers struggling in the heavy rain.

Of course, California desperately needs rain as its climate grows hotter, drier and increasingly susceptible to wildfires. Rain is a relief that may finally put an end to wildfire season. But it’s troubling how California is swinging from one weather extreme to the next, seeming like a more precarious place to live every year.

We must seriously reconsider our approach to wildfire management and prevention, starting by banning clear-cutting. Clear-cutting is a reckless logging practice where natural forests are replaced with tree plantations. In addition to jeopardizing watersheds, wildlife habitat and forests, clear-cutting heightens wildfire risk and accelerates climate change.

Maintaining healthy forests is essential, with forested watersheds providing drinking water to millions and cleaning the air we breathe. It’s about time we stop clear-cutting and address this state’s looming climate crisis.

Caroline Harris

Menlo Park

