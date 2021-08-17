Editor,
I would just like to completely agree with Ron Field on his Aug. 9 letter about state mandated housing. We have enough housing. We just barely have enough water, not nearly enough electrical power so the state should stay out of our area. To all our elected representatives vote no on Senate Bill 9 and like Ron said and remember who you are representing. Local control is more important than state mandates. California is like a big farm with lots of livestock and just enough water and food to feed them, put a few more cows in the barn without checking your supplies or adding to them and see what happens. I believe a lot of people agree with Ron.
Robert A. Nice
Redwood City
