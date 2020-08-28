Editor,
By now it’s no secret that our changed climate is affecting the frequency and intensity of California’s wildfires. We should remember that this can be traced back to our own doing.
According to research published in a 2016 article in Science, there is a direct relationship between human-caused CO2 emissions and Arctic sea-ice loss. Every metric ton of CO2 we emit implies a loss of three square meters of Arctic sea-ice. This means the average American is responsible for the loss of nearly 50 square meters of Arctic sea-ice each year.
According to a 2017 article in Nature Communications, the loss of Arctic sea-ice is related to drier conditions in California. In any particular year, Arctic sea-ice loss “could induce large-scale atmospheric circulation changes across the Northern hemisphere, resulting in significant drying over California.” More succinctly, “low Arctic sea-ice increases the likelihood of [a] drier California.”
We live on a beautiful, interconnected planet; but the oil we burn to move ourselves around and the natural gas we burn to generate electricity and heat our buildings ultimately comes back to us in raging fires and rising sea levels. The sooner we abandon fossil fuels and transition to clean electric energy, the sooner we’ll blunt the conditions that are producing the climate catastrophes that threaten our social, economic and political stability. We have already wasted too much time.
Alan Mattlage
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.