Editor,
Burlingame Shoreline Park could restore valuable Bayfront habitat. Over the past few decades, conservation groups and other advocates have worked tirelessly to restore wetland areas across the Bay. And while many native plant and animal species have started to see their numbers rebound, others are still floundering.
The proposed Burlingame Shoreline Park would help by providing valuable habitat for threatened and endangered Bay Area species. In such a heavily developed area like Burlingame, a nature park represents a rare opportunity to restore and support wetland habitat for years to come.
The proposed park’s location, with its direct connection to the Bay, will also benefit the public. Area residents and visitors will gain a chance to observe and learn from the flora and fauna that thrive in our region. Burlingame will also have an opportunity to demonstrate leadership in restoring native habitat across the Bay.
I hope Burlingame City Council and the State Lands Commission will support the development of Burlingame Shoreline Park. Bay Area residents, visitors and wildlife will all benefit.
Emily Renzel
Palo Alto
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.