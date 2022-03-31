Editor,
Regarding the March 15, 2022, article in the Daily Journal about Burlingame housing solutions, Housing For All Burlingame has suggestions that have already been discussed with the city.
The residential impact fee program fails in gaining greater numbers of units and affordability. Even our school district employees are ineligible for the few new units. New affordable units are targeted at higher income earners. Burlingame needs to revise its program to impose fees sufficient to incentivize developers to create the most-needed units: low income.
The city must collect data to inform policies. This should include number of rental units, current rent levels and evictions, percentage of rent increases, etc. Data would provide insight into whether the requirements of AB1482 are being adhered to by landlords in our city.
HFAB has repeatedly asked the city to commit all rental revenue from the proposed Top Golf facility to the BMR fund. It is to be built on public land that is too toxic for housing; however, in the spirit of the Surplus Lands Act, it is imperative that this unexpected windfall be preserved for affordable housing.
We encourage the city to use BMR funds to help nonprofits purchase older buildings and make them permanently affordable to renters. Low down-payment loans already exist for homebuyers, notably through the Housing Endowment and Regional Trust of San Mateo County. The BMR fund is best used to address rental affordability.
Last but not least, the city must stop adding jobs until the jobs/housing balance is attained. The current approach is creating a bigger housing deficit. No, to more jobs; Yes, to affordable housing.
Elizabeth Barnard
Burlingame
The letter writer is a representative of the group Housing for All Burlingame
