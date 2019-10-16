Editor,
As an active advisory committee member of both the Downtown Specific Plan (2007-2010) and General Plan (2015-2019) for the city of Burlingame, it is disconcerting to read and hear unfounded accusations regarding Burlingame’s housing policies.
Few cities are doing as much to address the housing crisis as Burlingame. The City Council has been leading by example, enacting new, affordable housing fees (paid by developers, not tax dollars) that include both long-term solutions, and some short-term rental assistance that will help Burlingame residents in a crisis. Notably, 82 of the 132 new affordable housing units in Burlingame Village will be for income-qualified residents at 50% of Area Median Income, (considered “Very Low Income” as per 2019 government standards). That category translates into (up to) $56,000 for one person, or a family of four making up to $80,600. A number of new residential developments are well underway, with several under review on the north end of the city where areas formerly zoned as industrial-commercial have been newly zoned to accommodate high-density residential projects. For Burlingame, this is where very high density makes sense — close to BART and Caltrain.
After careful consideration, the City Council ultimately decided not to allow housing on the Bayfront because there is no convenient access to schools (that are not allowed near the airport), police and fire services. Additionally, there are growing, real challenges on the horizon with regard to sea-level rise.
Mayor Colson and Vice Mayor Beach have both shown extraordinary commitment, not only to complex housing issues, but to improving the quality of life for every resident in our city.
Jennifer Pfaff
Burlingame
