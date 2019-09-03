Editor,
On a recent weekend, my family and I had the memorable opportunity to attend our first Burlingame Family Campout, hosted by the Burlingame Parks and Recreation Department and several local partners.
Though I hardly slept a wink (because I neglected to bring a sleeping pad — a true rookie mistake), it seems like I haven’t stopped smiling thinking about what a special weekend it was for our children and our community as memories were made and new friendships were discovered.
As families sprawled out across the baseball field, pitching tents and enjoying dinner provided by the Burlingame Lions Club and the Central County Fire Department, our children enjoyed activities and carefree time with friends outdoors thanks to the thoughtful and hard work of the organizers and generosity of local sponsors, including Facebook and The Bohnert Group. Of course, as a mom of two little ones, it was also comforting to know that officers from the Burlingame Police Department were there as well, keeping watch all night as we slept. And I even learned after the fact that the Burlingame Parks and Recreation Foundation raised more than $1,500 to support youth scholarship programs and park improvement activities.
These are the moments I know my children and their friends will cherish as they grow and events like these always remind me how lucky we are to raise our kids in a community that supports such priceless public services and family-friendly resource.
Ashley Burton
Burlingame
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.