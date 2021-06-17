Editor,
The City Council does not understand that medical office space is very scarce and very expensive in Burlingame (“Burlingame keeping medical services out of its downtown core” in the June 14 edition of the Daily Journal). The City Council doesn’t understand that the real estate market has made it nearly impossible to recruit new physicians into the area. The City Council does not know that physicians have major difficulties competing with tech firms for employees because they can not match the salaries and that being in a downtown area helps with retention of employees.
The City Council is oblivious to the fact that physician offices are closing because as senior physicians retire, replacements can not be found. The City Council doesn’t care that your medical choices will soon be limited to large bureaucratic hospitals because private practice offices do not receive government subsidies whereas the large hospitals do.
The NIMBY approach results in you losing your options while simultaneously keeping stores shuttered. The store in question has been vacant for three years whereas physicians are desperately looking for affordable offices. Is it really so horrible to have your doctor take over a vacant building that’s near stores and easy parking?
Make it easy for your doctors to care for you, or your doctors will go to other parts of the country. It’s easy to say “go somewhere else in Burlingame” but the reality is that it’s hard to find affordable options. If your policy is “we don’t want doctors around here” then you may get what you wish for.
Al Bolanos
Burlingame
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.