Editor,
It’s about time, anyone who visited Burlingame Avenue during the street closure could assess in under five minutes it was not meeting the requirements to stay open. The owners of businesses are also to blame. Seating was not distanced and very wore masks but were seated and served. You blew it, Burlingame. Keep it shut for a few months and start looking for businesses that will comply. Talk about wealth privilege. Don’t point the finger at the behavior of protesters, you do not even have a cause except hubris. Opening it to traffic is not enough obviously, the street needs to be closed as well as sidewalks. Masks should be mandatory anywhere on Burlingame Avenue when (sidewalks are overly crowded).
John Roche
Millbrae
