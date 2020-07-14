Editor,

As someone who has stood on the TGV platform in France and had my ears and body assaulted, I can assure you how awful the noise is as it goes by at 186 mph (“Bullet train reveals impacts” in the July 11-12 edition). The thought of having that here locally as plan A or B is frightening. Nothing said or done or preferred will stop this. All we were hoping for was electrification of the corridor between San Francisco and San Jose to transport workers in Silicon Valley.

The only hope to retain the Peninsula communities character is for funding to dry up. I believe eminent domain will be the usual way to displace people, homes, businesses and disrupt lives.

What progress?

Holly Hewitt

San Mateo

