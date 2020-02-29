Editor,
In response to the Greystar proposed development, I simply want to ask the city one question: When is enough enough? (“Proposed 540-unit development has fans, foes” in the Feb. 28 edition of the Daily Journal). Cities are asked to supply many housing units to keep up with population growth and Redwood City has built more than its share. I have another question: How many units are cities like Menlo Park, Atherton, Hillsborough and Woodside providing? If you are against overbuilding your city, please ask why these cities don’t have the same requirement. The answer will either surprise you or make you mad.
Robert A. Nice
Redwood City
