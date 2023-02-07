The aforementioned letter claims that San Mateo County anticipates a 250,000 population growth in the next decade. ABAG’s RHNA for Cycle 6 is 441,176. Break that down to the city of San Mateo and you land at 47,687 new homes this decade. It’s highly unlikely that 250,000 people will fit into less than 50,000 homes. We must build more housing.
The pro-housing stance is the pro-youth stance. Higher density leads to more affordability and a smaller environmental impact. The housing we advocate for today could very well be what we live in as we reach our adult lives — but not if we cannot afford it.
Don’t believe me? In San Mateo, it was the youth that helped propel a renter to a council seat last November, the same team who formed the unprecedented coalition to elect Amourence Lee to the council in 2020. We are at meetings, we are at protests. You see us everywhere because we are here in numbers. Young people in San Mateo are overwhelmingly pro-housing.
Join us! We are always looking for new friends.
