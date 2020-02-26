Editor,
Sutter Health/Mills Peninsula Medical Center has once again chosen to ignore the community it serves by cutting access to the one hot water therapy pool in San Mateo County and increasing fees for aqua therapy classes. This pool provides vital ongoing support and wellbeing to many individuals. Most of the pool community consists of seniors and disabled people but also includes those recovering from injuries.
After referral from a doctor or through working with a physical therapist, they experience benefits like greater mobility and improved flexibility from independent pool therapy. Once they experience the benefits of warm water exercise, many continue to use the facility for years or as long as they are able.
This policy is being implemented without input from the community, disproportionately affects seniors and the disabled community, contradicts Sutter Health’s own mission statement and charter as a non-profit and does not align with the new Governor’s Master Plan for Aging that supports “access to services and care that optimize health and quality of life.”
Steve Stahl
Millbrae
