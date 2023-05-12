Much has been written about local cities’ obstructionism in addressing our housing crisis, so we are thrilled the state is getting involved. For example, in Burlingame, SB35’s streamlining has jump-started the redo of a privately-owned abandoned car wash lot — roughly one year from start to groundbreaking — into 69 very-low-income units. This compares to another similar project that went through the usual city approval process; it started in 2014 and is still not completed.
We owe the state for the needed increase in RHNA targets, along with real consequences should cities not identify sites that could help them meet their allocations. Hopefully, going forward, available public land will no longer be taken for granted.
Again, in Burlingame, without such accountability, during a severe housing crisis, the city prioritized using public land and funds to build an $80 million+ Recreation Center, rejecting constituents’ calls to build housing on top. They also approved a market rate assisted living facility (at a taxpayer cost of $80 million) and are on track to approve even more market rate housing — all on public land.
AB1482, which caps rent increases at 10%, while far from perfect, is better than the nothing Burlingame City Council unanimously endorsed when faced with a citizen initiated rent control measure. The law also provides some additional renter protections, all of which the council refused to even agendize, despite more than 50% of its residents being renters.
There’s more, including SB9 and SB10, and more to come, fingers crossed.
Letter writer is a member of Housing for All Burlingame.
